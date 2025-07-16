Community groups across the region are being invited to apply for a share of a £5 million fund aimed at bringing lasting, positive change to people’s lives. South West Water’s new Better Futures programme is now open to applications and is calling on local projects to step forward and make a difference.
Launched earlier this year, Better Futures is part of a long-term commitment by South West Water and its parent company, Pennon Group, to support those who need it most. The programme will deliver £5 million in community funding over five years. This sits alongside the £200 million investment announced in December by Pennon to help customers who are financially vulnerable or struggling to make ends meet.
Better Futures is split into two key areas: Hardship Funding and Community Funding. The Hardship Funding arm offers small grants to individuals and families who find themselves facing sudden and difficult financial circumstances. Meanwhile, the Community Funding stream is designed to support groups and organisations that are improving lives through physical activity, education, health and wellbeing, and environmental projects. The goal is to strengthen communities and protect the people and places that matter most—now and for future generations.
The programme is open to a wide range of applicants within South West Water’s service area. Eligible groups include schools, colleges or academies, registered charities, not-for-profit organisations, constituted clubs or groups, Community Interest Companies (CICs), and other community-based organisations.
To be considered for funding, projects must focus on at least one of four core themes. These include nature and the environment—specifically those initiatives that protect and enhance local green spaces for community wellbeing. Educational projects are also encouraged, particularly those that create new learning opportunities and help people of all ages develop and grow. Community-focused groups that promote togetherness, resilience, and purpose are welcome to apply, as are organisations that work with vulnerable people, offering care, support, and a helping hand when it is needed most.
The funding can be used flexibly to meet the needs of each individual project. This includes covering the costs of purchasing or hiring equipment, investing in skills and training, paying employee salaries for time dedicated to the project, and covering professional fees such as builders, groundworkers, or interpretation design specialists.
Susan Davy, CEO of Pennon, said: “Supporting our customers is hugely important, both to me and to all of my dedicated colleagues across the region. This extends well beyond the essential drinking and wastewater services we provide and includes financial wellbeing and the support we give to those who may be struggling.
“Better Futures is about doing more than ever before and my brilliant team and I are looking forward to welcoming applications to the community funding programme as we take action to support our customers and communities.”
As the region continues to face social and economic challenges, Better Futures offers a valuable opportunity for community-led projects to thrive and deliver real change. Applications are now open, and South West Water is encouraging eligible groups to come forward and help shape a better future for the South West.
