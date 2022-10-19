Spooky celebrations for Halloween
As Halloween approaches, celebrations are taking a place around various local areas to mark the holiday.
In Kingsbridge, Shannon Stark and her neighbour Bianca Perret-hall are raising money for charity by decorating their front gardens with a spooky halloween display. They will be hosting an event on October 31st from 4pm at the top of Saffron park to mark the holiday, which will include a raffle with some amazing donations of raffle prizes from over 30 local businesses”.
Last year they raised £1000 for the charity hugs for henry, which helps families to deal with rare childhood cancers, and this year they have chosen the mental health charity Mind, as they “know how tough its been in recent years”. The event was started last year as something fun for the kids to look forward to and enjoy after the past few rubbish years”, and the pair hope this will bring some Halloween spirit and fun to the local community.
In Ivybridge library, there will be events taking place throughout the week, with all activities starting at 10:30am. These include making paper pumpkin lanterns and monster masks, trick or treat coding, a spooky slime workshop and a lego club on Saturday.
The Churchouse Inn in Stokenham are also hosting a Spooktacular Halloween party on Saturday October 29th. The free event starts at 5pm and will include a treasure hunt for sweets in the haunted woods, a halloween piñata, fancy dress competition and a pumpkin competition for pre-carved pumpkins. The inn say the event is “suitable for all ages” and “totally free to attend”, with a free meal with every adult’s meal if visitors “fancy a haunted dinner”.
