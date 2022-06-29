Sports for all at school enrichment week

Archery, fencing, paddleboarding, rafting and beach combing were just some of the activities enjoyed by youngsters at Harbertonford Primary during their sports enrichment week.

The school funded the special event using some of the £16,920 PE and Sports Premium for primary schools grant it received from the government.

Eagles Class try rafting ( ) ( )

Throughout the year the grant has been used to fund a range of activities including weekly specialist PE sessions, a sports festival and dance sessions.

The sports enrichment week gave pupils the chance to try a range of new sports and outdoor activities.

It included a community sports day when visiting coaches ran sessions in rugby, archery, football, fencing, martial arts, tennis and cricket.

Elliot, Reuben, Eliza, Alfie, Myla and volunteer Matt Burns belay for their classmates ( ) ( )

The week culminated in the whole school heading to Grenville House Outdoor Education Centre in Brixham for the day.

There, the older children took part in paddleboarding, rafting, climbing and high ropes challenges, while the younger children explored the harbour, breakwater and beach areas.

PE teacher Matt Tanner said: “The enrichment week is aimed at promoting sports and outdoor activities.

“We try to offer a really wide range of activities as we know that children’s interests are very diverse and different.

“We hope that at least one of the experiences will inspire every child, and, indeed, already we have had parents contact the school for information about the clubs represented in the school.