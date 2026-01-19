THE Met Office has issued a warning for strong and gusty winds in Devon, potentially disrupting travel tomorrow.

The yellow weather warning comes into from from 4am on Tuesday, January 20, lasting until 4pm.

The Exeter-based forecaster is warning of possible delays to road and rail travel, with some bus services taking longer.

South-easterly winds will become strong and gusty during Tuesday morning, with gusts of between 45 and 50 mph likely.