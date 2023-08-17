Students at Brixham College are celebratingthe College’s best ever post-16 resultsStudents and staff at Brixham College, located on Higher Ranscombe Road and part of Thinking Schools Academy Trust, are celebrating after receiving their A-Level grades today.
This year, students at the College have excelled, in spite of the much-publicised national drop in results, achieving the College’s best ever results. Many students are now preparing to head on to the university, apprenticeship or job of their choice.
This is the first year Brixham College has returned to normal examinations. This year group have experienced a disrupted educational journey, and were awarded Teacher Assessed Grades at GCSE Level. This has been an incredible journey for these young people, embarking on A Levels and experiencing examinations for the first time.
Staff at Brixham College are immensely proud of the pupils who have worked with commitment, dedication and resilience over the past two years, and have been rewarded for all of their hard work and achieving the College’s best ever results. With an A* to A pass rate of over 33% and A* to B pass rate of 52%.
Subject teachers will also be immensely proud with Photography achieving a 100% A* to B grades and English, Health & Social Care, Sociology and Sport all achieving a 100% A* to C grades.
Not to be out done, teachers of Art, Graphics, Business, History and Psychology will be celebrating the 10 A*s achieved across their subjects.
There have been a number of individual successes worthy of mention.
These include:
- Milly Drinkwater who successfully achieved three A*s in Art, Graphics and Photography and has secured a place to study Graphic Design at Falmouth University.
- Ellie Mai Smales who successfully achieved three A* in Business Studies, History and Sociology and has secured a place to study Curating and Art History at York University.
- Lucy Bewsher who successfully achieved three Distinction* in Health and Social Care and Applied Science and an A in Core Maths. Lucy will has successfully secured a degree apprenticeship as an Operating Department Practitioner at Torbay Hospital.
Collecting her A Level results today, Lucy Bewsher said: ‘I am really happy and pleased. I’ve got to say a big thanks to teachers as they really helped me achieved these grades and helped me achieve my apprenticeship’.
- Elliot Thomas who successfully achieved three A grades in Geography, History and Psychology. Elliot has secured a place at Portsmouth University to study History.
Other successes: Khan Hughs, James Brounger and Ollie Carter achieving a selection of A and B Grades in Mathematics, Physics, Biology and Sport. Both Khan and James have secured a place at Exeter University following a Masters in Physics and Ollie has secured a place at Loughborough following Sport Management.
Collecting his A Level results today, said: Khan Hughs said: ‘I am really pleased; I have got what I need to go on to Exeter University to follow a masters in Physics. Studying A Levels was like a full-time job, but I’m really pleased all the hard work has paid off’.
Collecting his A Level results today, James Brounger said: ‘I’m chuffed with my results I managed to get an A, B, B and really turned it around from Year 12. Thanks to my Maths and Science teachers who were a major support. I’m really pleased I can now go to Exeter and follow a Master’s degree in physics.”
Mark Eager, Principal at Brixham College, said:
“I am incredibly proud of our students as they receive their A Level and Applied grades today. It has been a delight to see their passion and focus for their subjects grow and develop over the course of their qualifications and to see them foster a real joy for learning that will stand them in good stead for the working world.
“It is excellent to see the impressive array of next steps, from top universities to competitive apprenticeships and full time jobs. A huge thank you to our wonderful team of staff, families and community for supporting our young people to achieve such excellent outcomes.”
“I am delighted for our students at Brixham College. They have worked exceptionally hard, and it is great to see them excited about their future. Well done to all!”
Collecting her A Level results today, Milly Drinkwater said:‘I am really pleased with my results. Thank you to the Art department for all of their help and support’.Collecting her A Level results today, Ellie Mai Smales said: ‘I have had to work really hard; I know teachers have worked really hard and the support staff, it’s all been a team effort. I know I wouldn’t have been able to do it without all of those people telling me I can do it’. Stuart Gardner, CEO of Thinking Schools Academy Trust, added: