The Swan Singers are a group from Wells in Somerset, and they will be calling in to Blackawton on their way home from their Cornwall tour where they’re giving concerts in Truro Cathedral and All Saints’ Church in Falmouth among others.
They perform a varied and entertaining programme of choral music including settings of traditional songs by Holst, Mancini and the Seekers, a nod in the direction of Gospel from Moses Hogan and pieces by contemporary composers including Eriks Esenvalds, Alan Bullard and Richard Rodney Bennett.
They will be performing a reduced ‘tour programme’ featuring some light-hearted favourites.
Refreshments will be available.
The concert is in aid of Blackawton Village Hall and takes place on Sunday November 2 from 2 to 3pm with donations (suggested minimum £5) on the door
