Dartmouth has a wealth of interesting houses dating from the 13th century right up to the modern architect designed homes of the 21st century.
Each one has a story to tell.
Sometimes it’s about the people who have lived there, sometimes it’s about it’s use, sometimes about the design.
Many residents wish they knew how to find out more about their house and it’s past but it is sometimes difficult to know where to start.
Luckily for Kingswear Historians, at their last meeting they had the opportunity to hear Gail Ham who is Chair of Dartmouth History Research Group, explain the many routes for researching one’s own home.
Gail had chosen a Dartmouth house at random, 4 The Quay, and then had followed its history using original documents tracking its history over the previous five centuries.
She shared her sources with the audience and was able to show how and where she could find the families who lived there and their jobs and their life stories.
Documents exist showing the initial acquisition of the land and negotiation between neighbours.
A highlight of the evening was when Rachel Hunt stood up and said she was the current occupant and that she had started to do some history research.
She said “I saw an advert for the talk and decided to go along.
So far I’ve only got back a short way so I am delighted to have so much information given to me and I’ll look forward to taking my research further.”
Anybody who feels inspired or has got stuck on the own research, can find more details on the The Dartmouth History Research Group’s website www.dartmouth-history.org.uk
Kingswear Historians meet at 7.30pm on the second Monday of the month, in Kingswear Village Hall.
The next talk is on Nelson on December 9.