Talking 'normality' and Strictly with Bill Bailey

“I was thinking about Woolacombe the other day actually and talking to my dad. He went off and rooted around in a shoebox of old photos and came back with a photograph of me when I was about two on Woolacombe Beach and said, ‘there you go’. I was dressed up very smartly, my mum always liked to dress me up very smart. And we found another photograph of me, and I was wearing a bow tie – on the beach!