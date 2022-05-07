Ten Tors 2022 gets underway

…and they’re off.

Over 2,700 youngsters set off early this morning (Saturday) as Ten Tors 2022 got underway underway.

At 7am this morning 2,400 teenagers headed off in the mist on 35,45 and 55 mile routes across the moor, while half an hour later 300 further youngsters with physical or educational needs started the Jubilee Challenge event.

The event, one of the biggest outdoor adventure event for young people in Britain today, makes a welcome return after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic

‘I’m incredibly pleased that the Ten Tors is back to normal this year,’ said event coordinator Colonel Gary McDade.

‘The event is about challenge , determination and resilience, words that we have visited a lot over the pandemic

‘It’s a special year as we are celebrating both the 60th anniversary of the Ten Tors event and at the same time that Dartmoor marks its 70th anniversary of National Park status.

Both events were started by polar explorer and army officer Captain Preet Chadi, who last year became the first woman of colour to complete a solo trip to the South Pole.