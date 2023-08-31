It’s supported by volunteers from the local and swimming community, who make it one of the most special events in the swimming calendar. It’s a journey not a race in so many ways - the journey of training and preparation, of the weekend, of the swim and of the support that you provide to the next generation of swimmers. It’s a big distance challenge that attracts all types of swimmers; we have fast swimmers, skins swimmers, swimming families, swimmers with disabilities, newbies, butterfly swimmers. If you can swim a mile under 40 minutes and are dedicated to your training, there’s room for you in the river.After a long search and the support of countless locals, the Dart10k now finishes at National Trust Greenway, opposite Dittisham Ham. We are using this land with the permission and kind support of the wonderful National Trust, and in return we will be helping them develop the biodiversity of their site, planting a wildflower meadow and up to 200 trees.