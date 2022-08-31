With sky-high gas bills, and the likelihood that high prices will continue, the promise of cheap renewables has never been more enticing. Electricity from offshore wind is now nine times cheaper than from gas-fired power stations, an all-time low, and the world’s largest offshore wind farm, 55 miles off the coast of Yorkshire, has just gone into operation. “Renewables are not only important for us to defeat climate change, they’re helping keep bills lower now,” Boris Johnson said this week. Set against this, proposals for 130 new drilling licences in the North Sea, and renewed calls for fracking, will do nothing to reduce prices to UK customers and will fuel the climate crisis.