As Take That celebrate over 30 years as the UK's number one boy band, The Take That Experience mark over a decade together as the ultimate tribute act.
Wowing audiences with their amazing vocals, replica costumes and electrifying dance routines, the tribute band recreate the magic of Take That with the ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ in 2026 - hitting the stage at Palace Theatre, Paignton on 1 March.
Spectators can join “Gary”, “Howard”, “Mark”, “Jason” and “Robbie” for an evening of hit after hit, that earned Take That iconic status.
The Take That Experience has been endorsed by Nigel Martin Smith, Take That’s original manager, calling the show “the closest thing to Take That.”
One audience member branded the experience “a show you will never forget” as they give you The Take That Experience.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.