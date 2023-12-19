Now in its third year, The Rudolph Run has garnered tremendous support from the local community, offering schools a fun and festive challenge while raising much-needed funds to care for local patients with life-limiting illnesses, and their loved ones, across South Devon. Rowcroft Hospice is delighted with the success of the event which aims to raise an estimated £35,000 for the charity. Holly Traynor, Rowcroft’s Events and Projects Fundraiser said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to all the amazing pupils and staff who have taken part in this year’s Rudolph Run. The outpouring of support from schools and nurseries has been truly phenomenal, and seeing all the children and staff having so much fun is magical! Every penny collected through sponsorship directly contributes to our expert end-of-life care for individuals and families across South Devon. The event also presents a great opportunity to introduce young pupils to hospice care in a way that resonates with them. We’d like to thank our event sponsors, Majestic Holidays, for their invaluable support.”