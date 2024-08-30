Three more people have been jailed over their involvement in the riot in Plymouth earlier this month, police have said.
So far, 25 people have been charged, with 19 people sentenced for their part in the unrest which gripped the city on the evening of August 5.
It was one of a number of violent disturbances that flared up in various cities in England and Northern Ireland, stemming from far-right, anti-immigration protests.
Aminadab Temesgen, aged 19 of Yellowmead Road, Plymouth, was handed a 14-month sentence at Plymouth Crown Court for his role in the violence.
Temesgen was captured on police footage standing at the top of Royal Parade close to St Andrews Church throwing bottles at officers and members of the public.
Jamie West, 34, of Park Avenue, Devonport, was also sentenced to 20 months in prison for his role in the incident.
West was also captured on CCTV footage at the top of Royal Parade, after the protest had surged from the central part of the city centre to the top. He was seen picking up items and throwing them at officers and members of the public while shouting abuse.
Paul Braidwood, aged 44 of Ward Place, Plymouth, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Truro Crown Court and received 20 months in prison.
The court had heard how Braidwood, who had been wearing a mask across the bottom of his face, had been part of a group of approximately 50 people walking up the Royal Parade towards an opposing group who had also congregated in the area.
Braidwood spouted verbal abuse at an officer before pulling them to the ground and punching them in the face. While on the floor, the officer was then kicked in the head by another individual before being helped up by colleagues.
Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said: “These convictions feature men from each opposing group who decided to resort to violence that night.
"The sentencing reflects the seriousness of the incident and the real threat that our communities faced. Today’s outcome sends a clear message that we don’t discriminate, if you break the law, threaten public safety, and harm communities, we will pursue you and bring you to justice.”
ACC Longman added: “We remain proud of what our officers achieved that night in bringing the disorder under control and I wish to thank the public for their ongoing support in our pursuit of justice.”