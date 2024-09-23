RNLI Salcombe said goodbye to the summer period with three shouts.
On Thursday (September 19) both ALB and ILB lifeboats were called by the Coastguard following reports of a Stand Up Paddle boarder having been blown out to sea off Thurlestone Rock.
Shortly after launch both lifeboats were stood down following reports the casualty had been brought back to shore by another vessel in the area.
Later in the evening the ALB launched to reports of a 12m, racing yacht with two people on board taking on water six nautical miles SW of Bolt Head.
Once there it was found the vessels pumps were able to manage the water levels.
The ALB escorted the yacht to Plymouth.
Saturday saw both ALB and ILB launched to reports of two swimmers in difficulty off Burgh Island.
Following updated information from the Coastguard, that the Burgh Island sea tractor had recovered both swimmers, the ALB was stood down before launch, and the ILB, already on route was asked to return to the station.
Sunday saw the ALB tasked to reports of a possible capsized speedboat two nautical miles south of Start Point.
The crew found an unidentified speedboat, with just the bows above water and no one, on board or in the vicinity.
Attempts to attach a line to the vessel proved impossible because of earlier damage.
An attempt to sink the boat so that it did not remain a navigation hazard, also proved difficult. ALB crew updated the Coastguard on the situation and were then able to return to the station.