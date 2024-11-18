The South Hams village of Modbury has been listed as one of Devon’s best places to live, according to a leading lifestyle publication.
The Muddy Stilettos countryside guide last month featured the Georgian market town, noting its designation as a South Hams Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and its elegant “slate-sided town houses”.
Modbury was one of 10 Devon towns to make the list of the ‘300 best places to live’ in England.
The village, which has a population of about 1,700, also boasts two distinct coffee houses, known for their “superb Italian wood-roasted” coffee and homemade breads, and at least four notable pubs, in addition to an “excellent butchers”.
The article pointed out that Modbury is known for its “ground-breaking decision” to ban plastic bags back in 2007 and for its close-knit community, as evidenced by the Modbury Show, an event dedicated to supporting local stores stretching back 118 years.
Modbury’s high street was also praised for its “well-stocked mix of quality gift shops, boutiques and galleries”.
The Brownston Gallery, Modbury Carnival and the May Spring Fair stood out for their cultural offerings, which include exhibitions, live music shows and vintage car parades, as well as other nearby attractions, such as its six National Trust gardens.
Explaining the town’s allure, Bridget Kirke, the owner of lifestyle store Fourteen A, said: “I've always felt Modbury was a special place. I had one customer last week who came all the way from Falmouth just for a hairdressing appointment.
“The customer service is also special, it's old fashioned. People have got time to talk to you, it's got that sort of feeling from the way shops were in the ‘50s or ‘60s.”
Modbury’s innate charm comes at a cost, however, with average house prices listed at more than £451,000.