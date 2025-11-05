Totnes celebrated the opening of its new skatepark with the inaugural Totnes skate jam on Saturday November 1.
Some heavy downpours didn’t dampen the spirit, and the well-attended event with skaters of all ages had a relaxed and inclusive atmosphere, with competitions shaped by the crowd and with prizes awarded for effort and entertainment as much as skill. One local young skater took full advantage of the wet surfaces to show off his talent for power sliding his skateboard across the skatepark much to everyone’s enjoyment.
The skate jam marked a major milestone for the Totnes community, following significant investment and support from South Hams District Council (SHDC), Totnes Town Council, and the local community.
The total project cost was approximately £320,000 with South Hams District Council contributing over £200,000, around two-thirds of the total cost, including a £150,000 allocation brought forward to ensure the park could be delivered this year.
Totnes Town Council provided over £50,000, with the remainder coming from community fundraising and match funding from a range of sources, including a successful Crowdfunder campaign which raised £43,000 and £27,500 Section 106 funding.
Cllr Julian Brazil, South Hams District Council’s Executive Member for Community Services and Leisure: “As always, these projects are through the combined joint determination of local people, supported by core funding.
“I hope this will be as beneficial as the one in Kingsbridge is.
“I’m delighted to see the young people of Totnes finally get the facility they deserve. This is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when a community comes together with determination and vision.”
Cllr Luisa Auletta, who advocated and supported the project with Totnes Town Council, said: “We are so pleased and proud that we were able to contribute the necessary funds to take this project over the line and deliver this free facility for the town.
“It’s a brilliant example of partnership working between the fantastic skate park committee, Totnes Town Council and SHDC. Skate parks are unique in bringing together a mix of age ranges and backgrounds, focusing on positive interaction across generations. It’s wonderful that we can help support the health and wellbeing of our town’s communities.”
Simon French, Chairperson, Totnes Skatepark Community Group said: "The new Totnes Skatepark stands as a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared vision.
“Funded through a mix of local authority support and grassroots backing - including over £43,000 raised through the community Crowdfunder alongside contributions of over £200,000 from South Hams District Council and a significant and vital contribution of over £50,000 from Totnes Town Council - the project represents a remarkable collaboration between residents, skaters, and local partners.
Tracey Swan, from Skate to the Max, said: “It feels like Totnes has come alive with the buzz of skateboarding again. Everyone is sharing and enjoying the new skate park. I can only hope that Max’s memorial will be a gentle reminder to stay safe, wear a helmet, and think ahead before you shred!"
