What makes the first Totnes Fringe Festival truly remarkable is the deep sense of community and collaboration at its core. Run entirely by a dedicated team of local volunteers, the festival brings together artists, organisers, families, and audiences in a shared celebration of creativity.
From the Respect Festival in Leechwell Gardens—a joyful, free weekend of family-focused events shaped by local performers and community support—to the exciting partnership with Villages in Action, nurturing new talent through From Devon With Love: Summer Scratch, every part of the programme reflects the town’s collective spirit.
This is a festival not just for the community, but created by the community—and it shows in every detail.
Leechwell Gardens will host the Respect Festival, a weekend-long, free programme of performances for children and families.
With storytelling, puppetry, playful theatre and interactive shows, it offers joyful, creative experiences for all ages in a relaxed outdoor setting.
It is created by two of Totnes’ most cherished and widely respected creatives.
Tony Gee’s remarkable 50-year career has been rooted in three core elements: the imagination, the child, and story. His journey began with an extraordinary and serendipitous event that led him to become a puppeteer—a path that unfolded into a life of vibrant creativity and international experiences. He is also the published author of Making Worlds: The Creation Myth Puppets Handbook, an illustrated compendium of global tales and a practical guide to creating the puppets that bring them to life, drawn from over thirty years of staging large-scale puppet theatre with children.
Joining him is Matt Harvey, the celebrated poet, humorist and broadcaster, returning to perform in his hometown.
Best known for his appearances on BBC Radio 4 (Saturday Live, Poetry Please, Wondermentalist) and for his role as a former Official Wimbledon Poet, Matt has built a national reputation for his clever, warm, and deeply human verse.
With his trademark mix of insight, wit and warmth, his live performances are always a highlight—by turns hilarious, poignant, and profoundly uplifting.
On Friday night, the Fringe partners with Villages in Action to present From Devon With Love: Summer Scratch at The Barrel House - a lively evening of bold new theatre and comedy from some of Devon’s most exciting emerging performers.
Villages in Action is one of Devon’s leading rural arts organisations, with a long-standing commitment to bringing professional performance to rural communities and nurturing home-grown talent. For over 25 years, they’ve championed creative access and innovation across the county.
This scratch night is part of their acclaimed From Devon With Love artist development programme. It offers early-career artists the chance to test new material in front of a live audience - and invites that audience to play a part in the creative process through feedback and response.
Expect a night of short, sharp, and surprising performances - ranging from laugh-out-loud comedy to intimate monologues - all created right here in the South West.
With pay-what-you-feel shows, free family events, and affordable ticketed performances, the Totnes Fringe Festival is designed to be open, accessible, and inclusive.
To view the full programme: www.totnesfringe.uk/whats-on
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.