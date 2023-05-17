St John’s Church Bridgetown was filled with the sweet sound of violin music last Friday, as Live Music Now’s Emma Welton performed The Lark Ascending by Vaughn Williams at Totnes Caring’s popular Pop-Up Café.
Café goers were treated music, hot food from Food in Community and cakes baked by volunteers, as well as a star raffle with prizes donated by local Totnes businesses including Gill Goddard Hair, Annie’s Fruit and Veg, China Blue and Morrisons Community Champions Totnes. Soft background music to accompany the café was set up and operated by Soundart Radio’s DJ Harry from the Wednesday Health and Wellbeing Show. It really was a wonderful joint Community collaboration!, said the cafe volunteers.
Volunteer Brian Tucker commented: “ The Pop-Up Café is a very good place for people to meet and have a chit chat and a piece of cake, it was so lovely to hear the violin music in the St John’s Church space. Totnes Caring is a wonderful place to volunteer and to see the whole community coming together for this has been a real treat.”