University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust (UHP) has been awarded £1.2m towards energy efficiency projects and renewable energy.
UHP has been awarded £549,167 for a solar power project in Plymouth, thanks to funding from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. The funding is part of a package of £100m from Great British Energy for the NHS to install solar power and battery storage solutions to help drive down energy bills.
The Trust has also been awarded £637k for LED lighting and solar projects from the NHS National Energy Efficiency fund and £24k from the Heat Network Efficiency Scheme.
The £1.2m investment will enable the installation of around 2200 LED lights and 1400 solar panels across the UHP estate.
It is estimated the projects at Derriford Hospital will reduce energy consumption equivalent to the electricity consumed on average by 435 households per year.
Sarah Brampton, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Finance Officer at UHP, said: “As the major trauma centre for the peninsula, UHP is a large acute trust with over 900 inpatient beds and over 650,000 outpatient appointments last year.
“When you consider heating, lighting, all of the specialist equipment, theatres, and 10,000 staff, it goes without saying that the energy consumption and costs across our estates are significant.
“These successful grant applications for green energy will help our ambition as part of our green plan to increase onsite renewable sources, including installing solar and LED lighting across the estate by 2032.”
Chief Sustainability Officer at NHS England, Chris Gormley said:
“These vital savings can be reinvested directly into frontline care, ensuring the NHS continues to deliver for our patients and communities.”
Investing in renewable energy, energy efficiency and other carbon reduction measures as per UHP’s Green Plan commitments will save up to approximately £2 million per year allowing costs to be redirected into front-line care.