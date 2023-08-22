POLICE have today named the victim as a man has been charged with his murder.
This morning, Tuesday, a police spokesperson said: ‘Further to our release about a man being charged with murder in connection to an incident in Moretonhampstead, the victim was David Armstrong, 42, from Newcastle.’
56-year-old Alan Perrin, of no fixed address, is due to appear in court today in Plymouth charged with his murder.
Yesterday police announced: 'Officers were called at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 9, to a property in Queens Road where a man in his 40s had sustained injuries.
'He attended Torbay District Hospital where his condition deteriorated, and he was transferred to Derriford Hospital.
'Officers were informed on Thursday, August 17, that the injured man had died in Derriford Hospital, Plymouth.'
Alan Perrin was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday, August 22.