Villagers in Cornworthy are celebrating King Charles’ Coronation with a floral festival that reflects his passions and favourite flowers.
Featuring a mix of individual flower arrangements and a community created, Coronation inspired centre piece, the festival at St Peter’s Church is due open its doors to the public over the Coronation weekend.
Under the expert guidance of local floral designer, Linda Maby, an RHS trained and award-winning Chelsea Flower Show Garden designer, volunteers will create an ambitious floral installation which highlights The King’s passions for community, sustainability, and the environment.
Visitors will be welcomed at the church door by two tall willow-woven structures created by local willow weaver Vivienne Turner , and ‘crowned’ with wild and local flowers plucked from residents’ gardens, and ‘rivers of moss’ flowing from their feet. Charles’ favourite flowers, delphiniums, will dominate arrangements in the porchway and along the aisle.
Scented sentry-like structures will also hold rosemary - in memory of the King’s parents - and thyme, a favourite at his Highgrove home.
The main floral installation, located at the rood screen, will feature a two-metre high letter C, the initial of both King Charles and Queen Camilla, fashioned from willow and cornus, and dressed in dried flowers and foliage. Billowy floral clouds will hang overhead from the ceiling.
There will also be more than 20 coronation themed displays throughout the church.
Church warden Paul Pitman, said: “Last June we celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a flower festival described by parishioners as “truly beautiful” and “powerfully moving,” and we wanted to bring our community together again to create something memorable.
“Volunteers working together on a rota basis will help Linda create our ambitious and beautiful installation. Visitors are welcome free of charge, although donations will be welcome as we are fund-raising for a new organ.”
The Flower Festival forms part of Cornworthy’s Coronation celebrations which also include film screening, live entertainment and a BBQ at The Hunters’ Lodge Inn.