Leanne Smith, a fitness coach in the South Hams, is hosting a virtual five mile event in memory of Thomas Herbert Staddon, who has five daughters that are part of Leanne’s fitness programme, Lean With Leanne.
The event, which will take place from March 10th-12th, encourages people to complete five miles to raise money for Pete’s Dragons, a charity that supports those affected by suicide.
Leanne said of the event: “The Lean With Leanne Virtual 5 Miler is a virtual event anyone can participate in. You can run, walk, skip, take the dog, get your friends together or push the pram and complete 5 miles to raise money for charity. The event will take place on the weekend of 10/11/12th March and we are raising money for a local charity called Petes Dragons.
“Petes Dragons help offer support to those affected by suicide. We are choosing this charity because 5 local sisters are a part of the Lean With Leanne program and they lost their dad Thomas Herbet Staddon to suicide when he was just 47 years old. The girls Debbie, Donna, Dawn, Tina and Claire are all Kingsbridge girls and I think it would be very special for the town and surrounding areas to come together to raise money on the anniversary of his death as well as help raise awareness for others affected by suicide.”
Everyone who participates and completes their 5 miles, in whatever way they like, will recieve a medal in the post and a free 0-5 mile training plan from Leanne’s fitness programme, Lean with Leanne.
Leanne added: “You can go at your own pace. Simply pick your fave route and get stomping.”
Pete’s Dragons are a charity that was founded by Alison Jordan after her brother, Pete Wicks, took his own life in 2010 at the age of 24.
They offer a service to anyone in Devon who has been affected in this way, providing resource packs tailored specifically to families’ needs; offer a listening service and also practical advice and help on issues ranging from how to inform others of a death to dealing with the media, wills and probate, applying for benefits, funeral arrangements and inquest guidance.
The charity run children and family fun days; grief recovery courses; bereavement counselling; play workshops, financial support and learning events focused towards emotional and physical wellbeing, ensuring that people don’t feel alone after suffering the loss of a loved one.
Entry to the charity run costs £10 and you can enter by using the following link: https://leanwithleanne.com/.../lwl-vitrual-charity-5.../