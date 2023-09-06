The Kingsbridge Show was as popular as ever, with visitors arriving to enjoy the sunshine at Borough Farm on Saturday September 2nd.
This year marked the shows 142nd year, 69 of which have been held at Borough Farm, which is situated just outside of Kingsbridge.
Angela Smaridge, organiser of the show, said: “Kingsbridge Show, Saturday 2nd September was a resounding success, we had nearly full capacity of trade stands, catering outlets and retail vendors.
"The weather was very kind this year, perfect show weather, cloudy, warm with a slight breeze, which is ideal for traders and the public alike.
"Our classes were well supported, with an outstanding entry of sheep this year, lots of amazing horticultural, homecraft and handicraft entries, along with exhibits of our native breed of cattle, South Devons and goats and donkeys in the country scene tent.
"The show was well attended with one of the best gate takings, that was evident from the full car parks and amount people walking around.
"There is always something for all, old and young alike, town or country we have it all covered while retaining our traditional agricultural roots.
"A huge thanks go to our dedicated show directors, committee members, chief stewards and volunteers who put on such an amazing show each year.
"Here’s to the 2024 Kingsbridge Show as we will be celebrating 70 years at its current site of Borough Farm."
The show saw local groups and businesses rally around to showcase the skill and talent of the local community.
There were an abundance of local crafts and trades stalls, as well as local food and drinks stands for visitors to explore.
Malcolm Weir (pictured) is a weaving teacher from The Weaving Loft in Kingsbridge, who’s stand showcased his work and the work of his students. Elena (also pictured) is a ten-year-old weaver who started only two weeks ago.
Local businesses also showed support through sponsorship and assistance in ensuring the day ran smoothly, with Tally Ho providing a free bus shuttle so visitors could get easy access to the farm.