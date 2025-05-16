The walls surrounding the children’s play area in Kingsbridge Recreation Ground are looking shabby and need repainting.
Following cleaning on Wednesday, May 21 Kingsbridge Town Council is seeking local volunteers to help them out for a ‘community painting morning’ on Thursday 22 between 10 am and 1 pm to paint the areas around the play area.
They would like to thank Jewson for donating the “Pepper Red” masonry paint.
If you have an hour to spare, some old clothes you can afford to get splashed, and are happy to grab a brush and muck in you are invited to turn up.
Tea and doughnuts will be supplied.
Kingsbridge Recreation Ground is on Embankment Road and the postcode is TQ7 1JJ.