Voters in Devon are being given a unique chance to ask the main political parties about their environmental policies and plans at an on-line ‘Nature Hustings’
The charity Devon Wildlife Trust is staging the event on Monday June 10 at 6pm.
The hustings will be on-line only and accessible via Zoom. The hustings are open to everybody and free to attend. However, people must pre-book for the event.
The General Election candidates who will be attending the hustings are the South Devon (Green) Robert Bagnall, North Devon (Conservative) Selaine Saxby, Honiton & Sidmouth (Liberal Democrat) Richard Foord and Steve Race (Labour) for Exeter.
The hustings is being staged by the charity Devon Wildlife Trust. Its Chief Executive is Nick Bruce-White. Nick said:
“Research shows that issues around nature and the wider environment are a key factor in making up people’s minds on how they vote. Here in Devon, where our natural assets are a major factor in our economy and quality of life, nature is a top issue in this General election.
We think it’s important that voters are given the opportunity to hear what the main political parties plan to do to ensure that Devon and the UK can meet the environmental challenges we all face
The format of the event will see candidates answer questions from Devon Wildlife Trust and from conservation charity partners the RSPB and the Woodland Trust.
People unable to attend the Nature Hustings will be able to catch up on the event via Devon Wildlife Trust’s YouTube channel.