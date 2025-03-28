A family who cycled more than 100 miles from Torbay to Bristol last summer were among those who unveiled new colourful seaside wallcoverings to brighten Torbay Hospital’s children’s ward.
Scott and Zoe Davies joined fundraisers and donors at the hospital to officially reveal the newly transformed areas, which their daring fundraising efforts helped to support.
The Louisa Cary ward, the paediatric high-dependency unit, and the older children’s area have all been updated with bright, seaside-themed wallcoverings, marking the completion of the first phase of a project to enhance hospital spaces for children and young adults.
Led by Torbay and South Devon NHS Charity, the initiative aims to create a more comforting and child-friendly environment for young patients and their families. A £10,000 donation from the charity has helped to transform key areas providing acute care, making them more vibrant and welcoming. The cheerful new surroundings help ease children’s anxiety as they begin their hospital journey.
Scott and Zoe Davies, from Torquay, raised an incredible £5,000 through their epic cycling challenge last July to thank staff at Torbay Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children for saving their son Dempsey’s life in 2023.
Zoe said: “After spending a long time in hospital with our very poorly son, we know first-hand just how difficult it is—not only for the child who is ill but also for their loved ones. Seeing bright, vibrant, fun and engaging wall art lifts spirits for both staff and patients, helping to keep children occupied with the fantastic pictures. We’re so pleased that the ward is now a bright and welcoming place in what can sometimes be a very tough environment.”
Michelle Townsend, ward manager at Louisa Cary, said: “It’s not easy for children to be in hospital, and it can be a stressful, anxious, and worrying time. We are delighted with the new seaside-themed wallcoverings and the positive impact they’ve had. The ward environment plays a big part in a patient’s care, and having a bright and colourful space undoubtedly makes a huge difference in how our patients feel.”
The final seaside design was created with input from children, families, and staff. The ward, which cares for children up to age 18, extends the theme into the older children’s area with age-appropriate images of dolphins and turtles.
Michelle added: “The project was entirely funded through donations, and I can’t thank everyone enough for their support over the past 18 months—especially Scott and Zoe Davies, who raised more than £5,000 towards the work.”
With thousands of children receiving care at Torbay Hospital each year, Torbay and South Devon NHS Charity now aim to raise further funds to transform the short-stay assessment unit and emergency department, ensuring that hospital spaces are not only functional but also positive, welcoming, and engaging for young patients and their families.
The transformation of the children’s wards at Torbay Hospital was made possible thanks to the generosity of donors and supporters, including Zoe and Scott Davies, Mia Vaughan-Evans, Katie Wreyford, Twenty1 Lounge, Spirent Communications, Natalie Green, Preston Rotary, Paignton Lions, and Newton Lodge of Freemasons.