Zoe said: “After spending a long time in hospital with our very poorly son, we know first-hand just how difficult it is—not only for the child who is ill but also for their loved ones. Seeing bright, vibrant, fun and engaging wall art lifts spirits for both staff and patients, helping to keep children occupied with the fantastic pictures. We’re so pleased that the ward is now a bright and welcoming place in what can sometimes be a very tough environment.”