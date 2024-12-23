Work on the art deco Tinside Lido, which is currently clothed in scaffolding, will be completed in time for the summer; the enhancement of the Mount Batten Centre, new pontoon and access paths to the seventeenth-century tower begins shortly; but changes at Mount Edgcumbe Garden Battery will have to wait until bats move out in the summer. After that, its brick vaulted ceiling will be visible, and new interpretation boards, seating and landscaping will be provided.