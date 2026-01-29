FURTHER disruption is expected to hit Devon this week as a weather warning has been extended by the Met Office.
As previously reported, a yellow weather warning for rain was issued by the Exeter-based forecaster for tomorrow, Friday, January, 30.
Now, the Met Office has extended this warning until 6am on Saturday morning as heavy rain is expected, leading to some flooding and disruption.
Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, with spray and flooding on roads expected to make journey times longer with bus and train services likely to be affected with journey times taking longer, the Met Office says.
This follows severe flooding for large parts of Devon which saw numerous road closures due to Storm Chandra and Storm Ingrid before that.
