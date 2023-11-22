Well, it’s not a literal meaning – not a Bishop trying to give up cigars by vaping. It’s a drink – one of a group of exciting alcoholic beverages well-known to the Victorians, including Charles Dickens, who was not averse to a glass of this sweet alcoholic punch, in moderation of course. Smoking Bishop has become famous through its inclusion at the end of A Christmas Carol, when the formerly miserly Scrooge invites his clerk Bob Cratchit to join him in a glass of this port-based brew, to celebrate his new found bonhomie.