As Kingsbridge Fair Week gets into full swing, roads will be closed on certain dates at specific times to allow the festivities to continue as safely as possible.
On Wednesday July 19th, closures will occur as follows:
17:30 to 22:30 hours: No person shall cause or permit any vehicle to proceed except for carnival traffic on Fore Street.
15:00 to 22:30 hours: Introduce no waiting at any time and no loading.
Between 21:30 and 22:30 hours: for a maximum period of 30 minutes, Noperson shall cause or permit any vehicle, to proceed on The Promenadeand Embankment Road (A379) from the junction with The Promenade tothe junction with Highfield Drive
On Saturday 22nd July, the closures will occur as follows:
16:00 to 21:00 hours: Introduce no waiting at any time and no loading at any timeexcept for carnival traffic on Belle Vue Road, Bridge Street, ChurchStreet from the junction with Duncombe Street to the junction withBridge Street, Duncombe Street, Embankment Road (A379) from thejunction with The Promenade to the junction with Highfield Drive,Fore Street and The Promenade (A379)
18:00 to 21:00 hours: No person shall cause or permit any vehicle, except forcarnival traffic, to proceed on Belle Vue Road, Bridge Street, ChurchStreet from the junction with Duncombe Street to the junction withBridge Street, Duncombe Street, Embankment Road (A379) from thejunction with The Promenade to the junction with Highfield Drive,Fore Street and The Promenade (A379)
15:00 to 21:00 hours: introduce a temporary one-way system on Highfield Drive from thejunction with Embankment Road to the junction with Higher Warren Road
The alternative signed route for vehicles will be signed on the day.