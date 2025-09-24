Wilderhus is more than a single statement piece - the site combines off-grid design with an emphasis on reflection and slowing down. Alongside the Airstream are three other stays, each built, decorated and maintained by Willow herself. A Shepherd’s Hut, panelled in warm wood, is designed with stargazing in mind. The Cabin pairs rustic textures with modern touches, while the circular Off-Grid Roundhouse feels rooted in the landscape. All are constructed with reclaimed and sustainable materials. “I want guests to feel wrapped in comfort,” says Willow, “but also know that they’re immersed in nature.”