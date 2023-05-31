Organisers of the 37th Blackawton International Festival of Wormcharming have hailed the event as a success, which saw 101 teams participating at the end of April, resulting in £4750 being raised for charity.
The event saw teams stomping on the ground to ‘charm’ out as many worms as possible.
The winning adult team ‘The Frogs’ collected 107 worms and the under 11’s team ‘The Princess Charmings’ won with 138 worms.
A spokersperson for the event added: “Special mention goes to
the Helmmancers for best Fancy Dress and the Cousinly Sub-Soil Syndicate for the best team name.”
The money raised will support numerous charities, including Devon Air Ambulance, Blackawton Beacon, Gara Water Vole Reintroduction Project, Blackawton Village Hall Roof, Prickles in a Pickle, Dartmouth Caring,
Blackawton Fireworks, Dartmouth and Kingsbridge Foodbanks and Blackawton Playing Fields.