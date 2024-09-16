Ivybridge Community College will be holding its annual Year 6 Parents’ Open Evenings on Wednesday September 25 and Tuesday October 1.
It is an opportunity for all parents/carers who are looking at secondary education for their children.
People will be able to hear a talk from the Principal and have a tour of the Ivybridge Community College facilities and departments.
The event will provide parents, carers and children with an exciting insight into life at the College, showcasing how they deliver enjoyable and meaningful learning opportunities.
The College has just celebrated exceptional GCSE results.
The only school in Devon to be once again awarded the World Class Schools Quality Mark, the College is honoured to be one of the select few, with only 120 accredited World Class schools across the UK.
Doors open at 5.20pm for a 5.30pm start in the Dining Hall, parents/carers can meet departmental staff to learn about the Year 7 curriculum, as well as other staff involved in the primary to secondary school Transition Programme.
If your child attends a partner primary school you will have received a letter directing you to which date to attend.
However, if you are out of catchment, you can attend either date.
Parking is available in the coach park on Marshalls Field accessed from Exeter Road, PL21 0FQ, and also in the main college car park adjoining the Sports Hall.