Monday 7th November 2022 11:00 am
The area covered by the Met Office’s Yellow Warning of heavy rain and Squally winds. (Met Office )
VERY heavy rain and squally winds later today, Monday, are likely to cause disruption.
The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for all of Devon from 6pm until Midnight tonight.
A spokesperson said: ‘A band of rain and gusty winds will move east during Monday evening.
‘For most this will simply be a period of normal, unpleasant autumn conditions. ‘However, for some a short period of very heavy rain and very strong winds is possible bringing gusts of 50-60 mph temporarily and perhaps 70 mph on some exposed coasts as well as 20 mm of rain within an hour.
‘There is also a chance of hail and lightning in a few places as an additional hazard.’
