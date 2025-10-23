A brand new youth choir, Young Dart Voices, will launch in January 2026, offering free weekly sessions for young people aged 11-19 from Dartmouth and the surrounding area.
Rehearsals will take place on Monday evenings during term time at 5.30pm at The Flavel Arts Centre, giving children and teens the chance to explore their musical talents, build confidence, and find joy in singing together in a welcoming, creative environment.
Led by Jeremy Kenyon, the new Director of Music for the Benefice of Dartmouth and an experienced leader of several choirs in the region, Young Dart Voices promises an inspiring and inclusive space for singers of all abilities.
A promotional image for the launch features three filled seats surrounded by empty ones, symbolising the opportunity for new voices to take their place and join something special.
To help raise awareness and funds for the choir, Sarah Easton, Trustee of The Flavel Arts Centre, will be taking part in the Winter Walk in London in January 2026 (26 miles in one day), alongside eleven friends from the automotive industry.
All proceeds from their efforts will go towards supporting Young Dart Voices and ensuring it remains free for all young people who wish to take part.
“We want every young person to feel that this is their choir,” said Sarah Easton. “It’s free, it’s fun, and it’s about community — bringing young people together through music.”
The team behind Young Dart Voices would also welcome generous donations from individuals or local businesses who would like to help the choir grow and thrive. Donations can be made via the JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/team/lilies2026 or https://www.justgiving.com/page/sarahaeaston
