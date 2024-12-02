The idea that central government is best placed to mould reorganisation just doesn’t stack up. One might have more confidence if they themselves exhibited efficiency and effectiveness. Examples of failed projects from HS2 to NHS databases; floored outsourcing contracts where taxpayers are taken for a ride and regulation regimes that aren’t worth the paper they’re written on. The litany of failure and waste by central government abounds. Might I suggest they get their own house in order before picking on local government? If we were any where near as useless as their track record, local people would have rejected us years ago.