You may be surprised to know that dementia is the leading cause of death in the UK. And unfortunately, it looks like it will remain so for a long time.
Almost one million people are now living with this condition, and the number is rising along with our ageing population.
One in three people born today will develop dementia in their lifetime, and the Alzheimer’s Society estimates that by 2040 an additional 106,000 people with dementia will be living in residential and nursing homes.
I know how overwhelming and frightening dementia can be for those who are affected, and their loved ones. It is something I'm seeing in my own family, and I’m proud that this Thursday, in Dementia Action Week, I’ll be leading a debate in Westminster on the subject.
I’ll be calling on the government and the NHS to prioritise dementia, to end the postcode lottery of post-diagnosis support and to increase help for unpaid carers, many of whom experience financial difficulties and poor mental health. I'm proud that the Liberal Democrats have long championed the cause of carers, and we know that those looking after a loved one with dementia carry a huge burden.
I also support the Alzheimer's Society's call for care workers to have good dementia training.
I’m sure it will be an emotive debate, and I want to thank all of you who have contacted me and shared your stories and experiences of the current dementia care landscape.
Given that patient numbers will reach new heights in the coming years, it's time we had a comprehensive national plan in place to support sufferers and their families.
Unfortunately, like most of health and social care, the quality of dementia support is a postcode lottery, and training levels are shockingly low, with fewer than one in three care workers in England receiving any dementia training.
It’s little wonder that in 2022 over 61% of people affected by dementia felt they hadn’t received enough support. Tales of high care costs, isolated and vulnerable carers, and diagnoses that can take up to a year are common.
The latter issue has particularly heartbreaking consequences given, as one local care provider put it, “people with dementia are living on borrowed time, they should not be robbed of a single minute, let alone years".
This is an issue of particular importance to South Devon. According to NHS data, the estimated prevalence of dementia in South Devon is 0.9%, above the England average of 0.74%. County wide the number of people living with dementia is projected to grow by 54% between 2024 and 2040.
