There are twelve parish and town councils in my division. I go to their monthly meetings, and it’s clear to me there has been a breakdown in communication between parishes and highways. Resources are limited, but with cooperation we could achieve much more. In my experience, communities understand that money is tight. They are prepared to help fund projects and solutions from their own resources. Highways must work collaboratively with local groups, using local knowledge and resources. Cooperation, not obstruction. I won’t pretend we can fix everything overnight, but this is a step in the right direction. This new administration at County Hall is being honest about the scale of the problem, and by building constructive partnerships with our communities, I’m sure we can achieve so much more.