The Institute for Energy Economics & Financial Analysis (IEEFA) has assessed whether SMRs can meet our energy needs. Its answer to this question is pretty much found in the report’s title, ‘Small Modular Reactors: Still Too Expensive, Too Slow, and Too Risky’. It says that a new nuclear plant costs about five times as much as an equivalent new onshore windfarm and takes many more years to build. All four SMRs currently operating in the world, in Russian and China, went way over budget, and SMRs still face decommissioning costs at the end of their lifetime.