Nor should Burnham's devolution agenda escape scrutiny. Unless Burnham addresses the challenges I have outlined, devolution will simply redistribute a shrinking pie. The so-called ‘King of the North’ would also do well to remember that the deep regional inequalities which exist in our nation extend beyond Manchester. Consider public transport investment, a key metric which Burnham has used to build his brand as the Mayor of Greater Manchester. According to the House of Commons Library, transport spending in 2023/24 was £429 per person in the South West, compared with £1,313 per person in London, £729 in the North West and £706 in the West Midlands. Many people in the South West feel overlooked by the North-South framing of devolution, and rightly so.