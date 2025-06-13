At the beginning of the year I set out on a quest to visit every beach in the south hams, so I thought I would update you on how this is going. As of the beginning of June, I have stepped foot on 24 beaches out of 60. So I have a little way to go! Whilst some visits were just for a quick dip in the sea, others I set out about exploring, and I thought I would share my experiences at Bigbury beach.