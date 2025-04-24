As the sun climbed, it appeared to bulge and distort, light rays warped and scattered by atmosphere and haze, almost as if it were scrunching and stretching from a deep oceanic sleep. Sunrise is a blessing; a sea sunrise, doubly so. Refreshed and uplifted, I prepared to move on but a disturbance in the car park caught my eye. The lady with the dog had returned to her car, re-emerging with a plastic bag from which she had begun to Frisbee slices of bread around the car park, attracting a cacophony of gulls and crows. Dumfounded, I watched as she emptied the bag, went back to the car and drove away. After only a few pecks and grabs, the bread lay abandoned so I went over and gathered up what must have been half a loaf of white bread, slipping it into the bin. I felt a little guilty, guessing that this had been a kindly-intentioned act on the woman’s part; also disappointed, that all the messages about how feeding birds with ultra-processed food is as nutritionally disastrous for them as it is for us; and how the act of feeding them can encourage aggressive behaviour in these public places. It all rather dampened my spirits.