I first came across sea angels, myself, just before the Christmas of 1981 when I was a student in Fife (Scotland) – I’d finished my end of term exams and had the mad idea to go for a shallow water scuba dive just out from our student accommodation. The east coast waters of Scotland are not that warm at any time of year, so anything but in December and I only had a wet suit then. I remember that there was even frost on the ground but I was young and keen. I did take an added precaution of putting my suit on in a warm shower so that the cold seawater of the dive wouldn’t flush through as quickly. I did everything slowly and gently to keep the warmer water in my suit and semi-drifted around the shallow rock reefs and in amongst their forests of kelp seaweed. The weather was very calm and the water was beautifully clear, as it can be in winter. I loved watching the crabs, anemones and sea snails all going about their everyday fight for life and totally oblivious of the big clumsy zoo-plankton (me!) watching them.