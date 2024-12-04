This worm wart weed is described as being from the northwest Pacific (Japan, China, area) – typical of many of our new invasive arrivals, as the conditions are similar enough for them to survive and sometimes thrive. The worm wart weed is able to tolerate the variable salinity and conditions of shallow estuaries, forming mats which may displace native species such as intertidal seagrasses and cause issues for boating by fouling propellers – not a good picture. I read one positive suggestion that it could help the diversification of habitats for that of local native species but I’m afraid that I think that’s just scrabbling for a positive spin. The worst is that it is also suggested that it can grow and reproduce from unattached fragments, making it all too easy to spread it further unless we all take some care … also, that there is no easy way to eradicate it. Again, an all too common issue with these marine invasive and non-native species.