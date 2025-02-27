That’s the question that Totnes-born organic farmer and entrepreneur Guy Singh-Watson, who founded and built Riverford Organic Farmers in to a business that now delivers to around 65,000 customers a week, will attempt to answer next Thursday (March 6).
Issues under discussion include the uncertain future facing our farmers and their ability to overcome such challenges as global warming, environmental legislation, ever-increasing financial insecurity and political upheaval.
Mr Singh-Watson will be speaking at the first of this Spring’s series of Crabshell Conversations, to be held in the upstairs restaurant of the Crabshell Inn in Kingsbridge, and organised by the South Hams Society.
The meetings start promptly at midday, last for about hour, admission is free, and all are welcome – members and non-members alike.
Then two weeks later on 20 March South Hams resident Stephen Akester, a consultant to the World Bank on fisheries management who works with international agencies, governments, private sector and fisheries communities to improve management practices, fishing methods, fish processing and marketing, offers ‘Fish for food and food for thought’.
Addressing some of the challenges facing the fishing industry, whether environmental, ecological, economic or political, he will explain how some fisheries are changing and the relevance of our buying power.
Two further meetings follow this Spring in the Council Chamber at Follaton House in Totnes, both starting at 6:30pm.
On April 10 we welcome Professor Michael Winter OBE and Sir Harry Studholme to explain the implications of the government's land use strategy, currently out for consultation, which requires around 18% of our countryside to be repurposed by 2050 for use such as heath or woodland, to provide environmental and climate benefits, help deliver new infrastructure and housing, and 'fix the foundations for resilient long-term economic growth'.
Not only will this change the look of much of our landscape, but it could also threaten our farmers and food security, as well as our visitor economy here in the South Hams.
A former member of Defra’s Science Advisory Council and board member of Natural England, Professor Winter is the Glanely Professor of Agricultural Change at the University of Exeter and chair of the Devon Local Nature Partnership.
Sir Harry Studholme is a former Forestry Commission and South West Regional Development Agency Chair. He has owned and managed a family farm and forest in Devon since 1990 and organises Rootstock, an annual farming conference. He is the Treasurer of the Devon County Agricultural Association and a fellow of Forest Research.
Finally on April 24, and again in the Council Chamber at Follaton House, we will be holding the Society’s AGM. Once the formal proceedings are concluded, typically lasting no more than 20 to 25 minutes, we are to be joined by Cllr David Thomas, the leader of Torbay Council.
Much has been heard about why Plymouth and Torbay would benefit from including the South Hams within the boundaries of their proposed new unitary authorities as part of their response to the government’s planned reorganisation of local government. Far less has been heard as to how being subsumed in to Plymouth or Torbay might benefit the residents of the South Hams.
Cllr Thomas will hopefully provide some answers. And we are currently waiting to hear whether Cllr Tudor Evans, the leader of Plymouth City Council, will be able to join him.