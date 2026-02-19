There are many possible causes of skin and ear problems in dogs, and it is important for us to try to diagnose the cause in order to give appropriate treatment. Primary causes can include parasites, infections and allergies. It is not always possible to find the underlying cause and these cases can therefore be frustrating for both owners and vets, and often require lifelong treatment. We see many dogs with allergic skin conditions, and they can be allergic to something in their environment, or, less frequently, to their food. We will often recommend doing a diet trial with a prescription diet in order to rule in or out a food allergy.