Within an hour of Nell being admitted, our out of hours team received a call from the farmer: their other collie, Wren, had similar symptoms and was brought straight in. Wren’s symptoms were more advanced: she was struggling to walk and very reactive. The toxin was causing changes in behaviour – aggression, in a dog that had never been aggressive in her life. This made things rather difficult, but we persisted and as soon as we were able, we administered medication to reduce the tremoring and control her seizures. A major concern was her temperature getting too high: it spiked at 41.0 degrees (normal: 38-39.2). Such high temperatures risk multiple organ damage. We therefore had to actively cool her whilst trying to control her neurological signs. At this stage, we had her on a continuous infusion of anaesthetic to control her seizures and tremors.