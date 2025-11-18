Amidst the natural fear we have of loss and sadness, it can be overwhelming for us to make good decisions for our animals. We live in a world where so much is possible and there are so many new techniques, diagnostic tools and medicines. Even if cost were not also a limiting factor, interventions must be justifiable with welfare at the forefront of decision making. These choices often make it harder to consider euthanasia as a good outcome. These decisions are often not black and white, with personal experiences and beliefs all feeding into treatment and euthanasia decision making.