Eighteen local businesswomen gathered at an alpaca and glamping farm on the fringes of Dartmoor for a mini-retreat on Friday (May 16).

Hosted by Louise Jenner, of The Dream Job Coach, and Natalie Hyson, owner of the venue near Bovey Tracey and founder of Love Yoga Tree, the event provided relaxation, connection, and gentle reconnection with nature for the Devon Women in Business group.

A highlight of the afternoon at the Dartmoor Reach Alpaca Farm was a calming guided meditation session led by Natalie, which helped everyone relax and reset.

The businesswomen couldn’t resist the opportunity to meet the farm’s resident herd of alpacas. (DWIB)
The Devon Women in Business Mini-Retreat continues to be a much-loved event for local women in business looking to recharge and reconnect. (Devon Women in Business)

Guests enjoyed a delicious lunch provided by local plant-based catering company Roots and Thyme.

Mandy Schuster, attendee of the mini-retreat from Crediton, said: “A lovely time as always with great company, food and a wonderful meditation session by Natalie.”